Police say an 18-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested today on suspicion of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man last month at the Carmelitos public housing complex in North Long Beach.

On Dec. 10 around 1:15 p.m., officers responding to a report of shots fired found the victim between building 81 and 82, east of the Carmelitos Community Center, with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, according to Long Beach police.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Dwayne Walton of Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, LBPD detectives and a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team arrested Mario Amarion Jennings in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of murdering Walton, police said.

Police did not reveal a suspected motive or the circumstances leading up to the killing.

Jennings was booked into Long Beach City Jail and was being held on $3 million bail.

Carmelitos, managed by the Los Angeles County Development Authority, consists of 713 units of family and senior housing.