Editor’s note: Police now say they’ve tied the defendant in this case to another killing. Read the updated story here.

A 19-year-old man was charged Thursday with murder for allegedly shooting a man he knew to death in a North Long Beach garage.

Mathew De Diego of Long Beach is set to be arraigned Aug. 8, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The murder charge stemming from Tuesday’s shooting of Jeffrey Poorman includes allegations that the defendant personally used and discharged a handgun, according to the criminal complaint. Police have said they’re still investigating a motive for the killing.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Officers were sent to the 5900 block of Lime Avenue, one block east of Atlantic Avenue, about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday “regarding multiple gunshots heard and a person who was shot inside of his garage,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Poorman, 44, died at the scene, police said.

Police said homicide detectives identified De Diego as the suspect, and that he was taken into custody after being found near the 5000 block of Gardenia Avenue, near Del Amo Boulevard, by detectives.

“We do not tolerate gun violence in our community,” Police Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement.

De Diego has remained behind bars in lieu of $3 million bail since his arrest, jail records show.