Police say they arrested a 30-year-old Long Beach man on suspicion of fatally shooting a 64-year-old man he lived with at a retirement home in West Long Beach.

At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, 30-year-old Trayen Gaston called 911 to report a “possible suicide” at a home in the 3000 block of Gold Star Drive, according to Long Beach police.

At the home, officers found a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. The man, identified as Tyrone Crawford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through witness statements and information on file, homicide detectives determined Gaston also lived at the residence, police said.

Gaston was arrested on suspicion of murder, illegal possession of ammunition and illegal possession of a firearm. He was being held on $2 million bail.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later this week for filing consideration, police said.