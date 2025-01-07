Police sought the public’s assistance today in locating a hit-and-run driver who fatally injured a 78-year-old woman in Long Beach.

Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision near California Avenue and San Antonio Drive around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Investigators determined that a tan Toyota Avalon ran a red light, collided with the victim’s vehicle.

“The driver briefly got out his car, then got back in and fled the scene,” police said.

The victim, identified as Nikki Rush, initially declined medical assistance but went to a hospital a few hours later, police said.

She died at the hospital on Saturday as a result of her injuries, according to police.

KTLA reported that Rush’s family said she suffered a severe head injury in the crash.

They said Rush was just a few blocks from home when then hit-and-run driver T-boned her car.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run collision was urged to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Ashley Van Holland at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.