Police say a man was fatally shot this afternoon at the Carmelitos public housing complex in North Long Beach, and the shooter or shooters are at large.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m., officers responding to a report of shots fired on Via Carmelitos, east of Atlantic Avenue, found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, according to Long Beach police.

The victim, who was found between buildings 81 and 82 east of the Carmelitos Community Center, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting but no suspect description was immediately available. Any motive is so far unclear.

Carmelitos, managed by the Los Angeles County Development Authority, consists of 713 units of family and senior housing.