Police are investigating whether a driver who led them on a pursuit through Central Long Beach Sunday night is responsible for a homicide that had happened a few hours earlier.

The killing took place at around 8:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gaviota Avenue, which is about two blocks south of Chittick Field, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Police didn’t identify the victim but said he was shot in the upper body and later died at a hospital.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting, police said.

The driver led officers on a chase before running from the car near Pacific Coast Highway and Walnut Avenue, according to the LBPD.

“SWAT eventually located the possible suspect inside the perimeter and took him into custody without incident,” police said.

The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police said he was booked into Long Beach Jail without bail.

“At this time, homicide detectives are actively investigating his involvement, if any, in the incident,” police said. “The motive and circumstance for the murder are under investigation.”