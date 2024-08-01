A driver was killed and her passenger was injured in a high-speed crash on Studebaker Road last night, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said the 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on Studebaker when she hit the center-media guardrail of the bridge just south of Loynes Drive at about 1:41 a.m.

Good Samaritans saw the crash and tried to help before police and fire crews arrived, police said.

Paramedics took the passenger to the hospital to treat “moderate injuries,” police said. The driver died at the scene.

Police identified her as Brianna Chairez, a Norwalk resident.

Detectives are investigating speed and alcohol as factors in the crash.