Police say a suspected DUI driver was critically injured in a rollover crash this morning after she rammed into the back of another car in front of a hospital in Long Beach.
The crash happened shortly before 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of East 10th Street and Elm Avenue, outside St. Mary Medical Center, according to Long Beach police.
Investigators determined a woman driving a white car “intentionally” rammed into the back of a black sedan near the intersection, causing the white car to veer into a tree and end up on its side with the driver trapped inside, police said.
The driver of the white car was taken to a hospital, where she was admitted in critical but stable condition. She will be booked into jail on suspicion of DUI once medically cleared, police said.
The black sedan driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
It’s not clear why the driver in the white sedan allegedly tried to ram the other car.