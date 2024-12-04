Police say a suspected DUI driver was critically injured in a rollover crash this morning after she rammed into the back of another car in front of a hospital in Long Beach.

The crash happened shortly before 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of East 10th Street and Elm Avenue, outside St. Mary Medical Center, according to Long Beach police.

Investigators determined a woman driving a white car “intentionally” rammed into the back of a black sedan near the intersection, causing the white car to veer into a tree and end up on its side with the driver trapped inside, police said.

The driver of the white car was taken to a hospital, where she was admitted in critical but stable condition. She will be booked into jail on suspicion of DUI once medically cleared, police said.

Long Beach firefighters tape off a tree that was knocked over after a rollover accident on 10th Street and Elm Avenue. One person was transported to a nearby hospital in Long Beach on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The black sedan driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It’s not clear why the driver in the white sedan allegedly tried to ram the other car.