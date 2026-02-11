Police say a 40-year-old Los Angeles man turned himself in today after initially fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a bicyclist Saturday afternoon in Long Beach’s Bluff Park neighborhood.

Authorities say Christopher Bryant was speeding behind the wheel of a gray 2025 Hyundai Sonata when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Second Street and Redondo Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police say he hit a bicyclist who was traveling southbound through the intersection before continuing westbound on Second Street.

Friends identified the slain bicyclist as 54-year-old Lori Ann Carreon, an occupational therapist who lived less than a block from the site of the crash. The impact of the collision was so forceful that it sent Carreon flying off her bike and smashing into a parked car’s windshield, one witness said.

On Wednesday, Bryant turned himself in at LBPD headquarters in downtown Long Beach and was booked into jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run involving death and reckless driving.

He was being held on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

Carreon’s friends have started pushing the city to be more proactive about protecting bicyclists and pedestrians. They said the intersection where Carreon was killed has been a hazard for years.