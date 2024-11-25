Long Beach police are trying to determine who fatally shot a homeless man and wounded another man at Junipero Beach over the weekend.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Junipero Beach playground. The playground was closed for repairs, and a homeless encampment had been set up there, according to police.

Officers originally headed to the area for a report of “unknown trouble” and soon found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. While officers investigated and paramedics took the man to a local hospital, police found another man who’d been shot.

The second man died at the scene, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s office.

This is not the first shooting at Junipero Beach this year. Neighbors have been complaining this year about violence, fireworks, loud music, drugs and other rowdiness in the parking lot next to the playground. Earlier this year, as police tried to crack down on the crime, Councilmember Cindy Allen described the lot as a “free for all” of illegal and annoying activity that she was pressing the city to address.

Police said they’re still investigating Sunday’s deadly shooting and have not identified a motive or any suspects.

Authorities identified the deceased man as Frank Suggs, 51. A spokesperson with the Medical Examiner’s office said he was unhoused.

Court records show Suggs was repeatedly cited over the last few years for loitering or camping at local beaches or parks.

He was also in and out of police custody on theft and drug charges.