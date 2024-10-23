Police are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old homeless man who was shot in the upper body Tuesday evening along Alamitos Avenue.

Long Beach police said they were called about the shooting around 7:11 p.m. and rushed to the scene in the 800 block of Alamitos Avenue.

Officers found the wounded man in an outdoor common area of a residential complex, according to a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson. He died at the scene, the LBPD said.

Homicide detectives are now on the case, but they have not determined a motive or released any description of a suspect or suspects, who fled before officers arrived, according to the LBPD.

Police identified the slain man as Kendell Williams.

The department asked any witnesses to come forward by contacting detectives Jesus Espinoza or Michael Hubbard at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be sent through Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips app.