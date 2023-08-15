Long Beach police were at the scene of a homicide early this morning, but few details were immediately available.

Officers had blocked off portions of an apartment building at Andy Street and Downey Avenue.

Police confirmed they were investigating a homicide but could not immediately provide any other details.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to give his name for fear of retaliation, said he was woken up around 4:30 a.m. by what sounded like a loud pop.

“I thought it was a firework,” he said but now assumes it was a gunshot.

He fell back asleep but woke up moments later to sirens outside and paramedics trying to give CPR to somebody on the ground.

While the neighborhood has recently been calm, according to neighbors, gun violence in the area is not uncommon.

In April of last year, a 47-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in a nearby alleyway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.