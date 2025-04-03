A 57-year-old Long Beach man pleaded not guilty today to felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and DUI in connection with a boat crash last July that killed one man and seriously injured seven other passengers.

Prosecutors allege that Kevin King was drunk when he crashed his 48-foot sportfishing boat with ten passengers onboard into a jetty at the entrance of Alamitos Bay around 9:20 p.m. on July 3, 2024.

According to Barry Vince, a passenger on the boat, the crash was violent and unexpected, slamming into the rock wall that protects the marina entrance. He said the group on board was returning from a social gathering on the water that had lasted a few hours.

John Correa, 59, of Long Beach, was killed in the crash and three passengers were taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said. Four others also suffered serious injuries.

A fundraiser organized on Correa’s behalf last July raised more than $46,000. All of the proceeds went to the Millikan High School baseball program, where Correa served as a volunteer coach and mentored players, including professional pitcher Mike Gallo.

Correa’s death was felt deeply at Millikan, according to Gallo.

John Correa. Photo courtesy GoFundMe.

“He was a pillar of the community,” he said. “All the good things of a human being that you would want in your life, that was John.”

In addition to the felony vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges, King faces special allegations of causing great bodily injury to seven people, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, prosecutors say King faces up to 13 years in state prison.

In a statement, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the crash was “a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences of operating any vehicle — on land or water — while under the influence of alcohol.”

An arrest warrant was issued for King on March 25. At Wednesday’s arraignment in a Long Beach courtroom, he posted $100,000 bail and was released from custody.

He is due back in court on May 9.