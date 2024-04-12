Police have launched a homicide investigation after a burned body was found along a roadway in Anaheim Hills.

Anaheim police identified the deceased man as Robert Winner, a 35-year-old Long Beach resident.

Robert Winner. Courtesy Anaheim police.

Police said they discovered Winner’s body after someone reported a small fire around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of East Santa Ana Canyon Road, which is near Weir Canyon Road.

Police believe whoever is responsible for killing Winner fled the scene in a vehicle. Detectives want to talk to anyone who was on Santa Ana Canyon Road or the nearby 91 Freeway on Tuesday, April 9 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Anyone who has information can contact Anaheim police at 714-321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.