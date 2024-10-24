A 25-year-old Long Beach music instructor must register as a sex offender after he pleaded no contest today to charges that he exposed himself to multiple people, including a 13-year-old girl.

Silas Skye Topzand was also sentenced to one year of probation, 12 months of sex-compulsion counseling and 240 hours of community service for CalTrans, according to the City Prosecutor’s office.

If he fails to register as a sex offender, he will face further charges, prosecutors said. Topzand could serve an additional 18 months in Los Angeles County Jail if he fails to complete any part of his probation or if he commits another sex crime.

Authorities said Topzand was giving guitar lessons to a 13-year-old girl at a music school when he unzipped his pants and exposed his penis to her multiple times in February and March 2022. The girl eventually told her parents, who reported it to the police.

“This brave girl did the right thing by telling her mother, and her mother immediately took action by reporting it to the music school and the police,” said Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert. “Sometimes, conduct like this escalates, but it appears to have been prevented in this case.”

Police did not specify where Topzand was working but said previously, “It is believed that the suspect worked as a freelance musician who was hired to work as an instructor at a business.”

Prosecutors alleged Topzand was also spotted masturbating in his car in a public parking lot on two separate occasions: in September 2021 near Cherry Avenue and Second Street as well as in January 2022 near Lakewood Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.

“There is no excuse for this type of behavior,” Haubert said. “We commend the women who reported it to the police and followed through to give statements. No one should have to put up with lewd conduct in public.”

Topzand was arrested in San Pedro on June 6 and was facing eight misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a victim under 18 along with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure. He originally pleaded not guilty to all charges on June 10.

Topzand was sentenced Thursday during a court hearing where he decided to enter a no-contest plea to one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim under 18 and one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.