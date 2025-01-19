Police today announced that an arrest has been made in connection with the alleged rape of a woman near an alley in Long Beach.

The woman was walking near an alley in the area of West 10th Street and Pacific Avenue at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her and fled the scene, heading northbound on Pacific Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department said.

“Detectives believe the same suspect struck a second female in the upper body later that morning, at about 9 a.m., in the 1200 block of Long Beach Boulevard,” according to a police statement.

The department later released security footage of the suspect and sought the public’s assistance in locating him.

“This abhorrent crime is disturbing and intolerable. The Long Beach Police Department has increased officer presence in and around the area while we work relentlessly to identify and locate the person responsible for committing this horrific act,” Police Chief Wally Hebeish said.

Detectives located Dion Terrell Walton Jr. at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Opp Street in Wilmington. He was arrested on suspicion of sodomy, first-degree robbery, aggravated kidnapping with intent to commit rape and assault with intent to commit a felony. His bail was set at $1 million.

Authorities are concerned there may be more unreported incidents and asked any possible victims to call them at 562-570-7368. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.