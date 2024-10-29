Police say a man accidentally shot himself in the lower body during a fight with another man in Downtown Long Beach.

Around 7:45 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a shooting on West Fifth Street near Chestnut Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound.

A preliminary investigation determined the man’s gun accidentally went off, striking him in the lower body, while he was in a fight with another man, police said.

Police found a .40 caliber pistol at the scene, but the other man involved in the fight fled before officers arrived.

No other injuries were reported.