A man suspected of fatally shooting a 43-year-old homeless man in Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Tuesday.

Hector Perez, 32, of Lynwood, was already in custody on unrelated charges. He was rebooked Monday on suspicion of murder and was being held in lieu of $2.5 million bail after detectives obtained an arrest warrant connecting him to the Aug. 18 shooting death of Ali Jabbaar Phannix, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Although the details were limited as to what motivated the shooting, police said detectives determined that Phannix and Perez were acquaintances.

On Aug. 18, officers were sent to the 600 block of East South Street, near the Michelle Obama Library, shortly before 7 a.m. regarding an unresponsive man not breathing with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. Long Beach Fire Department personnel pronounced Phannix dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly assault was urged to contact homicide detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477or visit lacrimestoppers.org.