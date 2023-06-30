A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old longshoreman outside a 7-Eleven earlier this week.

It’s not clear whether the defendant, 24-year-old Darrell Brock, showed up to his initial court appearance Thursday, but a judge upped his bail from $2 million to $3 million, records show. Brock is expected to appear in court today where he’ll be asked to enter a plea.

According to authorities, Brock and another suspect shot and killed Isaac Marshell IV, who went by Duke, outside a 7-Eleven on June 27, following what police suspect was an “unprovoked attack.”

RIP DUKE 🙏🏾 my folks was the most solid nigga around pic.twitter.com/2C9VsCMI5F — 🤴🏾AeroSpace engineer🤴🏾 (@MoneyOnDaline) June 28, 2023

Marshell was in the parking lot of a shopping center at 10th Street and Long Beach Boulevard Tuesday evening when, according to police, a fight started between him, Brock and another male suspect. One witness told the Long Beach Post that the altercation appeared to begin when the suspects tried to snatch Marshell’s phone.

Marshell left the scene after the fight subsided, but he later returned to the shopping center, police said. According to friends and family of Marshell, he was there to get something to eat after work.

He parked his vehicle in front of the 7-Eleven around 7:30 p.m. That’s when Brock and the other male suspect approached Marshell and began attacking him again, according to police.

They shot Marshell in the upper body, police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brock was taken into custody near the crime scene shortly after on suspicion of murder, according to police. The other suspect fled the scene on foot and has yet to be located, the LBPD said.