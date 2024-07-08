One of two men convicted of the apparent gang-related killing of an innocent bystander struck by gunfire in Long Beach was sentenced today to 28 years to life in state prison.

Jurors found Jacquise Wright, 34, of Long Beach, guilty on April 23 of first-degree murder for the Dec. 4, 2020, shooting that left Alejandra Martinez dead, along with one count each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and shooting from a motor vehicle.

Co-defendant Tyquan Benson, 28, of Long Beach, was convicted last July of the same charges, along with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Benson — who had a 2014 conviction for burglary — was sentenced last October to 50 years to life plus an additional 17 years and eight months in state prison.

Superior Court Judge James D. Otto said he found Wright to “have some lesser culpability” than Benson.

During Wright’s trial, Deputy District Attorney Robert Song told jurors that Martinez — a 36-year-old mother of three — had stopped at a taco truck after work and was fatally shot in crossfire created by Wright and Benson while a group of people were “boxed in and trapped” in the parking lot near Magnolia Avenue and Anaheim Street.

Song said it was “clear that one of two people killed Alejandra Martinez,” telling the panel that it was either Benson or Wright who fired from separate vehicles after a confrontation with gang rivals.

“Even though we cannot definitely say which person shot (her) … in either scenario, you can find him guilty of murder,” the deputy district attorney said in his closing argument.

A third shooter — whose identity is unknown — fired from the back of the taco truck in what was an apparent attempt to shoot back at Benson as he left the parking lot, but was in the wrong position to have shot and killed Martinez, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney George Moyer countered that Wright “did not shoot a firearm” and did not kill Martinez.

He said Wright tried to ease tensions with people who might have been in rival gang territory and attempted to avoid conflict and get the food the men had ordered.

Wright’s lawyer called Benson a “hothead” and told jurors that being associated with him “doesn’t make Jacquise Wright guilty.”

Wright’s attorney said the evidence “all points toward JacquiseWright’s innocence.”

In a statement released shortly after the shooting, the Long Beach Police Department said detectives believed a gang-related dispute escalated into a shooting and that “the victim was not the intended target.”

A female juvenile was also struck in the upper body, but recovered, police said.

Wright and Benson were arrested about 2 1/2 months after the shooting and have remained behind bars since then.