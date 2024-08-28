A probationer convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl after they got off a bus in South Los Angeles was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Terry Edward Scott Jr., 48, was convicted April 30 of one count each of rape and kidnapping to commit rape in connection with the Sept. 27, 2021, attack on the teenager.

Scott initially approached the girl as she sat on a bench at the train platform in Downtown Long Beach and tried to talk to her, got onto the same Metro A Line train and then the same bus as the victim, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by Deputy District Attorney Catherine Mariano.

The defendant approached the teen from behind after she exited the bus at San Pedro Street and Vernon Avenue, placed her in a chokehold, pushed her to the ground, threatened to kill her and walked her about two blocks to the back of an apartment complex, where he raped her, according to the prosecutor’s court filing.

Scott — who left the location after the attack — was on probation at the time in a drug case and had prior convictions for criminal threats and preventing or dissuading a witness from attending or giving testimony at a court proceeding, Mariano noted in her filing.

Scott was arrested just over a week later by Los Angeles Police Department investigators and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.