Long Beach police are searching for potential witnesses of a shooting that killed a 38-year-old man in the Zeferia neighborhood.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responding to reports of an injured person found Long Beach resident Josue Manuel Matos on the ground near Anaheim Street and Ohio Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Matos had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and officers provided medical aid before he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives determined Matos was having a conversation with at least one other person when he was shot, police said. The shooter fled prior to officers’ arrival and no description of the suspect was immediately available, according to the LBPD.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

“Detectives believe there were additional witnesses in the area and are encouraging them to come forward,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.