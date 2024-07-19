Police say they’re investigating the murder of a man who was shot to death at a hotel near Long Beach Airport Thursday afternoon.

Police said they got a call about the shooting around 3:30 p.m., and officers rushed to the Extended Stay America hotel at 4105 E. Willow Street., which is across the street from the Long Beach Police Department’s East Division substation.

“Upon arrival, inside a hotel room, officers found a male adult victim who had been shot in the upper body,” the LBPD said in a news release.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he died, police said. Authorities haven’t yet publicly identified him.

Police said they’re still investigating the circumstances around the shooting and trying to determine a motive. They did not release a suspect description.

They urged anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.