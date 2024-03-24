A man was shot to death in Long Beach and witness tips led to officers arresting two suspects, authorities said today.

The shooting occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Seventh Street and Magnolia Avenue, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Witnesses described a vehicle they saw leaving the area and officers on patrol nearby located a victim matching that description, police said.

The officers stopped the vehicle and detained two men inside who were subsequently arrested, officials said. A firearm was recovered.