A man was shot to death last night in North Long Beach, and detectives are trying to determine who killed him and why, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting around 9:51 p.m. when someone called them to the 6000 block of Long Beach Boulevard. Officers soon found a wounded man lying on the ground near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Victoria Street, police said.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he died, police said. Whoever was responsible for the shooting fled before officers arrived, according to the LBPD.

“Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the incident,” police said. “The motive for the shooting and circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.”

Police identified the victim as Vernont Murray, a 39-year-old resident of Long Beach.

They asked anyone with information about the crime to contact detectives Eric Thai or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or visiting lacrimestoppers.org