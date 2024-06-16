A man was stabbed to death at a homeless encampment along the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, authorities said today.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched to the area of the Los Angeles River and Long Beach Boulevard at about 8:50 a.m. Saturday found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Through their preliminary investigation, detectives determined the victim and a male adult suspect engaged in a verbal altercation, which escalated when the suspect stabbed the victim,” police said. “The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.”

No suspect description was available.

Long Beach police urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call them at 562-570-7244. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.