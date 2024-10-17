Long Beach police are looking for whoever stabbed a man to death under the 405 Freeway overpass on Long Beach Boulevard.

Police said they were alerted to the crime around 12:35 a.m. Thursday when someone called them about a many lying in the roadway.

Long Beach Fire Department crews tried to help the man who was suffering from “multiple stab wounds,” police said. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said they’re trying to determine a motive and gather suspect information. The man’s identity was withheld while authorities try to notify his family.

Police asked anyone with information to contact detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.