A man turned himself in at the Long Beach Police Department headquarters after he fatally stabbed one man and attacked another with a pair of brass knuckles, authorities said.

Long Beach police said the attack happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday at a home on Cherry Avenue near Eighth Street.

Three men there got into a “physical altercation” that escalated when one of the men left and came back with a knife and a pair of brass knuckles, the LBPD said in a news release. He then stabbed one of the men and hit the other, police said.

Paramedics rushed the stabbed man to the hospital, where he died, police said. The man who was hit is expected to survive.

While police were at the crime scene, the suspected attacker turned himself in at the Downtown police station about 2 miles away, according to the LBPD.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Police identified him as Jonathan Sandoval, a 21-year-old resident of Long Beach. His bail was set at $2 million.

Police identified the man who died as Cristian Varguez, a 41-year-old resident of Long Beach.

All three men knew each other, according to police, who did not reveal their exact relationship. Information wasn’t immediately available about what sparked the altercation.

Jail records show Sandoval lives in an apartment near Cherry Avenue near Eighth Street. Police listed his occupation as “security guard.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detectives Eric Thai or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.