Long Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place today about two blocks north of Ramona Park in the 3300 block of 67th Street.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a possible shooting to find the victim’s body on the street next to the 91 Freeway, according to CBS2.

The shooter got away before police arrived, according to the report.

The Long Beach Police Department was expected to release further details later Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.