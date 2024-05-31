Long Beach police say they’ve arrested a man responsible for a string of nearly a dozen burglaries targeting ATMs inside stores.
Police alleged Lino Zamora, a 43-year-old Long Beach man, broke into about 11 businesses between Nov. 23 and April 24. Once inside, the LBPD said, Zamora would pry open standalone ATMs and take cash.
Officers found and arrested Zamora on May 25, according to the LBPD. He’s being held on no bail on suspicion of commercial burglary and violating his probation, police said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is expected to make a charging decision soon.