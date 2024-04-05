Long Beach police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized Thursday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 6:44 p.m. near the 600 block of 61st Street, which is just off Atlantic Avenue in North Long Beach.

When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Lt. John Hotchkiss said.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

“The first victim sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and [was] determined deceased at the scene,” Hotchkiss said.

A second man was shot in his lower body and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

According to KABC 7, the victim who was killed was using a leaf blower in front of his home before he was shot.

KNBC 4 showed a man being taken into custody by police but it was unclear whether he was being detained in connection with the shooting.

Police closed Atlantic Avenue from 60th Street to Harding Avenue and 61st Street from Atlantic to Olive Street as they searched for evidence.

Hotchkiss said the investigation is ongoing. He did not identify any suspects.