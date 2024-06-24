Police believe a murder suspect killed a man by ramming him with a vehicle in West Long Beach Sunday morning.

The confrontation took place shortly before 9:30 a.m. near Santa Fe Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The suspect and the victim were in some kind of dispute “that escalated when the suspect struck the victim with a vehicle,” the LBPD said.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Long Beach Fire Department crews took the victim to a local hospital where he died, police said. Authorities have not released the victim’s name but said he was a 59-year-old man.

Police were originally told the situation was a carjacking, but they said Monday that the motive and circumstances are still under investigation.

No suspect description was released. Police asked anyone with information to call detectives Ethan Shear or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org