Police said they arrested two men after a pursuit last night in North Long Beach.

The chase began shortly after 12:20 a.m. when officers headed to a report of a robbery on Cherry Avenue near Artesia Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

At the scene, officers spotted a suspect vehicle and began chasing it, the LBPD said.

Ultimately, they took two men in the vehicle into custody, police said. They also found a handgun.

The men’s names weren’t immediately available. Police said they’re still investigating.