Authorities say “non-credible” threats at two Long Beach high schools today led to a precautionary lockdown at one campus.

“Today, police were advised of threats made to two schools,” Long Beach Police Department spokesman Eric Stachura said in a statement. “After subsequent investigations, each threat was determined to be non-credible.”

Long Beach Poly High School was “placed on a precautionary lockdown” while police and school safety officers investigated the threat against the campus, Long Beach Unified spokesperson Elvia Cano said in a statement.

The lockdown was lifted after authorities “determined that the threat was not credible and the school remained safe,” she said.

A short time later, Wilson High School “received a similar threat,” Cano said.

Wilson did not have to be placed on precautionary lockdown, and students remained safe, Cano said.

Police did not describe the nature of the threats or disclose how they were received.

Investigations into both threats are ongoing, but as of 3 p.m. no arrests had been made, police said.

“The Long Beach Police Department takes threats to our schools seriously and does not tolerate threatened violence to students and school staff,” Stachura said.

This follows a nationwide trend of school districts dealing with a wave of unfounded threats.

In late September, three children called 911 and falsely reported that a person had a gun on the playground at Stephens Middle School.