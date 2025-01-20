A pair of burglary suspects crashed during separate pursuits through Long Beach this morning after officers spotted them at the scene of the crime, police said.

The chases started shortly after 4:40 a.m. when officers were called to a burglary at a warehouse on West Anaheim Street near San Francisco Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

While at the scene, dispatch told officers of a second burglary in progress on West 15th Street near San Francisco Avenue.

When officers got to the second building, they spotted two men fleeing in separate vehicles.

The first suspect fled eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway before crashing into a parked vehicle and a fire hydrant on Rose Avenue near East 17th Street, police said.

The second suspect went southbound on Pacific Avenue toward Ocean Boulevard, where he slammed into a vehicle in the intersection and caused it to strike a second vehicle, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the first vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Both burglary suspects were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and were expected to be booked into jail once medically cleared, police said.

After the crashes, police said they were able to recover merchandise the burglars stole. They did not say what it was.