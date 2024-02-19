A man has died after being shot during an argument in Belmont Shore’s busy commercial district, police said today.

Police said 32-year-old Long Beach resident Johnny Santos was fighting with a man he didn’t know just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of East Second Street.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

At some point during their fight, the man pulled out a gun and shot Santos, police said, adding that the gunman then fled the area.

Authorities rushed to the scene where they found Santos with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported Santos to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

It’s not yet clear what the two men were fighting about before the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.

Police said they are still investigating and asked anyone with more information to contact detectives at 562-570-7244.