Long Beach police say they arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of stealing over $59,000 of merchandise from local retail businesses.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m. on July 18, officers responded to reports of a theft at the Nike Factory Store at the Pike Outlets on Aquarium Way where they arrested two suspects who were in possession of roughly $6,700 worth of merchandise, according to Long Beach police.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle uncovered an additional $8,000 in stolen merchandise, police said.

Detectives believe the suspects are responsible for roughly 11 more thefts dating back to July 2023.

Six of those thefts happened at the Nike Factory Store on Aquarium Way, three at the 2ND & PCH outdoor mall and two at the WSS shoe store at the corner of Cherry Avenue and East Market Street, police said.

Keyilah Lacy, 25, of Compton, was booked on suspicion of shoplifting, organized retail theft with the intent to sell/exchange and grand theft.

Andy Pollard, 48, of Wilmington, was booked on suspicion of robbery, burglary, grand theft, organized retail theft with the intent to sell/exchange, possession of a fake check and providing false identification to a police officer.

Lacy’s bail was set at $125,000, while Pollard’s was set at $625,000, according to jail records.

The pair is also believed to be responsible for several additional thefts in Los Angeles County and surrounding areas, police said.