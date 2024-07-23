A man was shot to death in North Long Beach Tuesday afternoon, and police say they’re still searching for a suspect.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Lime Avenue near 59th Street, not far from the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library.

The victim died at the scene, and the shooter fled before officers arrived, Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Alyssa Baeza said in an email.

Officers were interviewing potential witnesses in the neighborhood, and the department briefly called in help from a helicopter as they tried to spot a possible suspect.

A description of the shooter or shooters wasn’t immediately available. Baeza said homicide detectives were headed to the scene, and police would put out more information soon.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.