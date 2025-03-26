A SWAT standoff was underway this morning in North Long Beach.
At about 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gun near East 65th Street and Butler Avenue near Coolidge Park, according to initial reports.
Officers surrounded a home where the suspect was believed to be hiding.
Police were not immediately able to provide any more information.
A SWAT team was requested to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. They were still trying to get the suspect out as of 11:45 p.m.
They appeared to be using flashbangs and other less-lethal weapons to try to force the person to come outside.
