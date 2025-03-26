A SWAT standoff was underway this morning in North Long Beach.

At about 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gun near East 65th Street and Butler Avenue near Coolidge Park, according to initial reports.

Officers surrounded a home where the suspect was believed to be hiding.

Police were not immediately able to provide any more information.

A SWAT vehicle arrives at the scene on East 65th Street, where a suspect was believed to be hiding on March 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A SWAT team was requested to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. They were still trying to get the suspect out as of 11:45 p.m.

They appeared to be using flashbangs and other less-lethal weapons to try to force the person to come outside.

SWAT officers wait at a house across the street from a home where a suspect was believed to be hiding on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.