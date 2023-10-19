A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. today along coastal areas of Los Angeles County, the National Weather Service is reporting.

Malibu and downtown Los Angeles can expect dense fog conditions with visibility about a quarter mile or less in some areas. Pacific Palisades, LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Torrance, Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood and Norwalk are also experiencing dense fog.

Low visibility can create dangerous driving conditions, the NWS said and recommends if driving, slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between other cars.

A heat advisory is in effect in parts of Los Angeles County from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today with temperatures expected in triple digits in some areas.

The Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley and Santa Monica Mountains can expect temperatures between 94 and 101 degrees.

Long Beach is expected to see temperatures in the 80s.