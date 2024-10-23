Starting today, “Dexter: Original Sin” will be filming scenes around Bixby Park with restrictions to parking and road access planned through Monday evening.

This morning, production crews were setting up to film at the nearby Chateau Lisa condominium complex — trimming trees outside and moving in vintage furniture.

On Second Street, the road will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Kennebec avenues from noon Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the Long Beach Office of Special Events and Filming.

Residential access will be allowed at all times, but parking is prohibited on Second Street between Kennebec and Cherry avenues and on Junipero Avenue between First Street and East Broadway through Monday at 7 p.m.

Set in 1991 Miami, “Dexter: Original Sin” follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) on his journey from student to avenging serial killer, with Michael C. Hall as the narrator. Actors Christian Slater, Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christina Milian also have roles in the prequel, according to the show’s IMDB page.

The original “Dexter” filmed at dozens of Long Beach locations during the show’s run from 2006 through 2013. Locations included Alamitos Bay, El Dorado Park, the Colorado Lagoon, Queensway Bay and Shoreline Village along with residences in Belmont Shore and East Long Beach.

Filming this year for the prequel has taken place at Rosie’s Dog Beach, Alamitos Bay and a corner of Downtown Long Beach.

A group walks by as film crews set up to film “Dexter” in Long Beach, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The first teaser trailer for the show, with Slater as Dexter’s dad Harry Morgan, dropped in early September.

Its first episode is set to debut Dec. 13 on Paramount+.