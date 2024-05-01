A driver who may have been under the influence was killed Tuesday morning and a passenger in his car was injured when he turned in front of a semi-truck in West Long Beach, according to police.

The Long Beach Police Department said the crash occurred around 8:05 a.m. when the driver was headed westbound on a service road of Anaheim Street. The driver, who was in a 2012 Toyota Camry, “made an illegal left turn onto Harbor Avenue,” according to the LBPD.

“A semi-truck traveling westbound on Anaheim Street struck the vehicle as it turned,” police said.

The passenger and driver in the Camry were taken to a hospital where the driver died, police said. The semi-truck driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police, they said.

Police said they’re investigating impaired driving “on behalf of the driver of the Toyota Camry,” as a factor in the crash.

The passenger in the Camry was in critical condition, police said.

The driver’s identity was not immediately released.