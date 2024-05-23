The Long Beach Police Department will set up a DUI checkpoint somewhere in the northern portion of the city on Friday, May 24.

The checkpoint will run from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the LBPD’s North Division, which covers most of the city above Wardlow Road.

Police said they picked the location based on where DUI incidents have occurred in the past.

Operations like this are intended to deter impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” LBPD Lt. Jose Flores said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Police warned that even a first-time DUI carries a hefty price tag, averaging $13,500 in fines and penalties in addition to a suspended license.