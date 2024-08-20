It wasn’t nearly as big as some quakes that have rattled Southern California lately, but there was a small jolt that hit Long Beach’s Bluff Park area Tuesday afternoon.

The magnitude 2.0 earthquake’s epicenter was near Broadway and Obispo Avenue, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:50 p.m.

A 2.0 is minor on the Richter scale, but people nearby still felt the jolt. Weak to light shaking was reported across sporadic portions of the city, according to the USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” map.

To most people, the shaking was much less noticeable than the 4.4 that hit near South Pasadena last week.

But more people may have been on alert because more strong earthquakes have been hitting locally.

There have been 13 earthquakes in Southern California with magnitudes of 4.0 or greater this year compared to about five earthquakes per year of 4.0 or greater in Southern California over the past 20 years.

City News Service contributed to this report.