Long Beach and other nearby areas got a good shaking Monday afternoon when an earthquake hit near South Pasadena at about 12:20 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 but soon downgraded it to 4.4.

Shaking was felt across a wide swath of Southern California. Places as far away as Ridgecrest and Twentynine Palms reported feeling light swaying.

It comes just six days after a 5.3 magnitude quake near Bakersfield — followed by a series of aftershocks — rattled the region.

There weren’t any immediate reports of damage, but some local fire departments went into “earthquake mode” to survey for any damage. Shortly before 1 p.m., the Long Beach Fire Department returned to normal operations.

Metro also alerted riders that trains throughout its transit system would be slowing down so tracks could be checked for any possible damage.

City News Service contributed to this report.