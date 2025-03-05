The justice system is not always just, something Eba Laye said she witnessed firsthand in her nearly three decades working as a criminal defense attorney.

A former foster youth herself, Laye said she saw many occasions where disadvantaged young people received raw deals, sometimes unfairly landing in prison or taking plea agreements that didn’t serve their interests.

The experience compelled her to find new ways to help. She started volunteering to mentor youth behind bars, and in 1996, she pivoted to a new vocation: She founded Whole Systems Learning, an after-school program at a public housing project in Watts. It was a way, perhaps, to change the path of youth who might otherwise end up in the courtroom.

“For me, it’s always been about the kids,” Laye said. “I do not want Black men to go to prison, and that’s my driving force.”

Since then, Whole Systems Learning has grown — from a $200,000 budget in 2010 to $1.4 million in 2023. Seven years ago, the program moved to North Long Beach.

Now, the young adults who come to Whole Systems Learning typically live in North Long Beach and Compton, joining the program to escape a host of issues ranging from gang involvement, homelessness or legal trouble, according to executive director Reinaldo Henry-Ala.

In practice, that looks like cohorts of teens and young adults coming daily to learn life and career skills.

Henry-Ala heads the youth program called Turning Resilience Into Brilliance for Eternity or T.R.I.B.E. that teaches entrepreneurship, conflict management and other soft skills.

Once they pass through the T.R.I.B.E. program, they can enroll in a free course on audio engineering and video production taught by Jason Edmonds, who has 25 years of experience in songwriting and producing.

Whole Systems Learning also offers case management for adults on parole or probation.

Case managers check in daily with their assigned person, often making sure they get to the office on time to participate in the program, Edmonds said.

Jason Edmonds, Director of Business Development and Communications at Whole Systems Learning, a nonprofit in Long Beach, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Parolees are also eligible for the audio and video production courses, after which Edmonds works to place graduates in jobs through local partnerships including with the Group Effort Initiative, which was launched in 2020 by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with a focus on getting underrepresented groups hired in the entertainment industry.

“The biggest thing that we give is hope,” said Laye. “Hope that they can fulfill their potential, hope that they can live better lives, hope that they can achieve their goals and their dreams.”

The method has spawned plenty of success stories, like Reymundo Ramirez, a youth program graduate now enrolled in barber school.

Ramirez used the financial lessons he learned from Henry-Ala to purchase his first car.

In another case, Henry-Ala said, the team helped a star wide receiver from a local high school who got into legal trouble in Riverside County during his senior year.

According to Henry-Ala, he advocated for the case to be moved to Long Beach, where a judge gave the boy a hug when the case was resolved. With the legal troubles behind him, he’s now working two jobs while attending Compton College and attempting to land a football scholarship at a Division One program, Henry-Ala said.

Reinaldo Henry-Ala, Executive Director at Whole Systems Learning, a nonprofit organization in Long Beach, is pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

This approach has created a tight-knit community with lasting relationships — but one that’s not immune to the pain on the streets.

Last month, a T.R.I.B.E. program graduate named Dante Williams was shot to death just a quarter mile from the Whole Systems Learning office in North Long Beach.

The 19-year-old had been on a good path, recently getting off of probation, earning his security guard card and participating in the Whole Systems Learning’s youth advisory council.

“It’s hard because that was a reality check,” Henry-Ala said about the everyday violence that youth in the program still face.

Police haven’t made any arrests and are still investigating. Meanwhile, Whole Systems Learning will cover funeral expenses.

They also have plans to make sure Williams remains a part of the organization, which recently signed a lease to expand their 3,500-square-foot office to 17,500 square feet. Included in the expansion are a full-size gym, commercial space for a print shop and a 24/7 drop-in center for youth experiencing homelessness — but maybe most emotionally meaningful is a planned mural: It will be dedicated to Williams.

Anyone interested in donating to Whole Systems Learning can reach out to Reinaldo Henry-Ala at 562-375-5770 or [email protected].