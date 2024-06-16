Educational Partnership High School celebrated its 165 graduating seniors during a ceremony Friday morning at Browning High School.

Over the last two weeks, the Long Beach Unified School District awarded diplomas to about 5,065 students at 16 ceremonies.

To mark this pivotal occasion for thousands of our local youth, the Long Beach Post photographed as many of the graduations as we could. You can see all the galleries here.

And — if you can — please consider supporting community journalism like this by making a tax-deductible donation to the Long Beach Post.

Graduates and staff gather before the start of the Educational Partnership High School commencement at Browning High School, Friday, June 14, 2024. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Graduates walk during the Educational Partnership High School commencement. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Photo by Stephen Carr.
Photo by Stephen Carr.
Photo by Stephen Carr.
Photo by Stephen Carr.
Graduates and the Cabrillo High School NJROTC during the Pledge of Allegiance. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Graduate Isaac Larell Jarvis speaks. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Graduate Fischer Duncan Small speaks. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Graduate Clara Ann Crowley speaks. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Educational Partnership High School principal Ty Smith applauds graduates. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Family and friends cheer on graduates. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Graduates line up to receive diplomas. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Family and friends cheer on graduates. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Graduate Joseph Leon was all smiles after receiving his diploma. Photo by Stephen Carr.
Photo by Stephen Carr.
Photo by Stephen Carr.