Educational Partnership High School celebrated its 165 graduating seniors during a ceremony Friday morning at Browning High School.

Over the last two weeks, the Long Beach Unified School District awarded diplomas to about 5,065 students at 16 ceremonies.

To mark this pivotal occasion for thousands of our local youth, the Long Beach Post photographed as many of the graduations as we could. You can see all the galleries here.

