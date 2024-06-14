Jordan High School celebrated its 440 graduating seniors during a ceremony Thursday evening at Veterans Stadium.

Over last week and this week, the Long Beach Unified School District will award diplomas to about 5,065 students at 16 ceremonies.

To mark this pivotal occasion for thousands of our local youth, the Long Beach Post is photographing as many of the graduations as we can. You can see all the galleries here.

And — if you can — please consider supporting community journalism like this by making a tax-deductible donation to the Long Beach Post.

Graduate Miriam Amone has her flowers adjusted by her sister Marina Alone and fellow graduate Helen Padilla Hernandez, before the start of Jordan High School’s commencement at Veterans Stadium, Thursday June 13, 2024. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates gather before the start of the Jordan High School graduation. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates walk on the Veterans Stadium track during the Jordan High School commencement ceremony. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Photo by Stephen Carr.

Friends and family cheer on graduates. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Photo by Stephen Carr.

Photo by Stephen Carr.

Friends and family cheer on graduates from the stands at Veterans Stadium. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Photo by Stephen Carr.

Photo by Stephen Carr.

Photo by Stephen Carr.

Valedictorian Helen Padilla Hernandez delivers her speechPhoto by Stephen Carr.

ASB treasurer Arisbeth Lopez delivers her senior highlight speech. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Jordan High School Principal Keisha Irving-Holder.

Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduate Joel Carrasco celebrates after receiving his diploma. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates search for friends and family in the crowd. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates celebrate with faculty. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates reach to grab money thrown by a student celebrating. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduate Diego Dorantes celebrates after receiving his diploma. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduate Anthony Martinez celebrates with faculty. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates wave to friends and family in the crowd. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates celebrate and walk out of the stadium. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Photo by Stephen Carr.