Reid High School celebrated its 50 graduating seniors during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Millikan’s campus.

Over last week and this week, the Long Beach Unified School District will award diplomas to about 5,065 students at 16 ceremonies.

To mark this pivotal occasion for thousands of our local youth, the Long Beach Post is photographing as many of the graduations as we can. You can see all the galleries here.

The class of 2024 at Reid High School takes a group photo before their commencement ceremony with 50 graduates in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Bryan Trinidad gets help with his tassel placement before the Reid High School commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

David Garmon takes a photo of his and Staniya Abrams cap before the Reid High School commencement ceremony with 50 graduates in Long Beach, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Emily Lopez, right helps pin Clarissa Sanchez cap onto her while backstage. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Left to right: Eyleen Payan, Nyla An and Jonathan Svang wait backstage moments before the Reid High School commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Graduates line up backstage as they wait to march out onto the stage at Reid High School. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Sadie Santiago, center, is overwhelmed moments after graduating from Reid High School. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Carolina Meza sheds a tear as she hugs a friend after the Reid High School commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Ana Garcia gets her photo taken by her father before the Reid High School commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Sadie Santiago gets help with her cap from her friend Rome Lopez. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Kara Trujillo walks to the back of the stage before the Reid High School commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate waits backstage before the Reid High School commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Nyla An, center, waits to walk out on stage at Reid High School commencement ceremony. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.