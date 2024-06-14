Renaissance High School for the Arts celebrated its 82 graduating seniors during a ceremony Thursday at Long Beach City College.

Over last week and this week, the Long Beach Unified School District will award diplomas to about 5,065 students at 16 ceremonies.

To mark this pivotal occasion for thousands of our local youth, the Long Beach Post is photographing as many of the graduations as we can. You can see all the galleries here.

And — if you can — please consider supporting community journalism like this by making a tax-deductible donation to the Long Beach Post.

Malachite Baddiley donned Ratatouille for the Renaissance High School for the Arts graduation ceremony, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Constance Moreno’s graduation cap says it all before the start of the Renaissance High School for the Arts graduation. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Anderson Earl Hill has his tie adjusted before the start of the Renaissance High School for the Arts graduation. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates walk during the Renaissance High School for the Arts commencement ceremony at Long Beach City College. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Friends and family cheer on graduates. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates during the start of the Renaissance High School for the Arts Class commencement ceremony. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduate Charles Williams sings. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates perform during the Renaissance High School for the Arts commencement ceremony. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduate Violet Hamilton, left, and Renaissance High School Principal Michael Navia pose for a photo. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduate Aahleiyah Gabriele Nelson, left, and Renaissance High School Principal Michael Navia celebrate together. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Graduates celebrate after receiving their diplomas. Photo by Stephen Carr.